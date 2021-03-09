Preview: Rovers v Swansea City

Rovers welcome Swansea City to Ewood Park for game number 35 of our Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Tonight's encounter sees Rovers take on the Championship's joint-best defence, with no stopper keeping more clean sheets this term than Freddie Woodman's 17 shut-outs.

City kept the pressure on the top two on Saturday with a late 2-1 win at home to Middlesbrough, with Andre Ayew sliding home from the penalty spot in the final minute.

Rovers, meanwhile, returned to winning ways at Millwall at the weekend with a fine 2-0 victory at the Den thanks to goals from Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher.

Rovers, despite being buoyed by that win in south London, still have work to do if they are to charge up the league table and earn a top six finish come the end of the campaign.

There aren't many tougher tests in the league than the Swans, who sit a point outside the automatic promotion places and have two games in hand on both second-placed Watford and table-topping Norwich City.

The Welsh side won the last meeting 2-0 thanks to goals from Ben Cabango and Ayew, with Rovers looking for revenge against Steve Cooper's high-flyers.

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he expects to be without both Jarrad Branthwaite and Adam Armstrong for this evening's clash, although neither player is a long-term concern.

Armstrong's not quite recovered from a tight hamstring, whilst Branthwaite is just overcoming a non-COVID related illness.

Daniel Ayala remains out with a calf injury whilst Lewis Holtby isn't quite ready for a return, although the German could be in the squad for the visit of Brentford on Friday night.

For Swansea, Jordan Morris, Steven Benda, Wayne Routledge and Liam Cullen all remain out of action for the encounter.

The visitors could switch things up for tonight's game, with Jamal Lowe and Jake Bidwell in contention to start having appeared off the bench against Middlesbrough last time out.

However, the Swans are likely to include former Rovers loanee Matt Grimes in their team. The midfielder appeared 13 times for us in early 2016 after joining on loan from tonight's visitors, and he's been a regular in Cooper's side this term.

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this evening's contest.

To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 6pm later on today.