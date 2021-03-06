Preview: Rovers Ladies v Durham Women

Rovers Ladies welcome title-chasing Durham Women to Bamber Bridge in the FA Women’s Championship on Sunday (2pm).

The Blues are on a two-game unbeaten run, while Durham are yet to be beaten in the league this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture, including team news and live stream details...

GAME DETAILS

Rovers’ 15th league fixture of the campaign is scheduled to be a 2pm kick-off on Sunday 7 March. It will be played behind closed doors at Bamber Bridge.

STATE OF PLAY

Natasha Fenton’s last-minute goal rescued a 2-2 draw for Rovers against Crystal Palace last time out.

Jade Richards was also on the scoresheet at Bamber Bridge, while it was Elise Hughes who netted from the spot in the 1-1 stalemate against Charlton Athletic a week earlier.

Rovers currently lie seventh in the standings, one point behind sixth-place Lewes ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

OUR OPPONENTS

As things stands, unbeaten Durham sit second to leaders Leicester City on just goal difference, with 10 wins and five draws so far in 2020-21.

The Wildcats beat London City Lionesses 1-0 at Princes Park last week, a result secured by Emily Roberts’ 37th-minute goal.

It was Durham’s third consecutive 1-0 victory, with Crystal Palace (A) and London Bees (H) also dispatched by a single goal in January.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

The two sides played out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture at Maiden Castle in early December.

Last season, meanwhile, Rovers’ first Championship win came away to Durham, when Ellie Stewart’s penalty was enough to take all three points back to Lancashire in October 2019.

Lee Sanders' side got their revenge at Bamber Bridge, winning 2-0 in February 2020, as well as triumphing 3-1 in a League Cup clash at Rovers’ home.

HOW TO WATCH

The game will be available to watch live on Rovers Ladies’ official YouTube channel, which will begin broadcasting shortly before kick-off.

@RoversLadies will also provide build-up and live match updates on Twitter, while post-match reaction, highlights and more will also be available on rovers.co.uk after full-time.