Preview: Millwall v Rovers

Rovers hit the road with the aim of getting back to winning ways against Millwall this afternoon.

Without a victory in their last seven games, Rovers need to find a win quickly, and an opportunity knocks against an opponent that Tony Mowbray's men beat at Ewood Park earlier in the season.

Adam Armstrong netted a late winner against the Lions back in December to earn the points after Scott Malone levelled for the visitors following Harvey Elliott's first-half opener.

Armstrong's touch-and-go to feature this time around, with the top scorer feeling sore after a hectic run of games.

However, Mowbray does remain hopeful that the 24-year-old will be fine to play a part in south London.

There could also be two returning Rovers at the Den, with the boss also optimistic that Bradley Johnson and Joe Rankin-Costello will be a part of the matchday squad.

Johnson's been out of action due to a hamstring injury picked up at Middlesbrough at the end of January.

Rankin-Costello has been missing following a hamstring setback of his own and hasn't played since being taken off in the draw at Luton Town back in November.

Sam Gallagher could also be in the travelling party, with the forward now over the worst after bruising a lung against Nottingham Forest last month.

One definite absentee against Millwall will be Lewis Holtby, whilst Jacob Davenport and Scott Wharton are long-term casualties.

Millwall have injury issues themselves, and although Jake Cooper returned to action against Preston North End in midweek, Kenneth Zohore, ex-Rover Connor Mahoney, Ryan Leonard, Maikel Kieftenbeld and Murray Wallace remain on the treatment table.

Today's hosts sit six points ahead of Rovers in the table, although Mowbray's men do have a game in hand on the Londoners.

No team has drawn more league games than the Lions this season, who have shared the spoils on 16 occasions this term.

A live video match pass is only £10 for today's contest.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Lions is at 3pm this afternoon.