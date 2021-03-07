"Nobody is throwing in the towel"

Tony Mowbray believes the win over in form Millwall shows that his young team are ready to fight until the very last kick of the season.

A superb team performance was matched with the result at the Den, with Rovers running out comfortable 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher.

Both scorers were restored to the team by the boss, who rung the changes down in south London against Gary Rowett's charges.

Four additional alterations brought the total to six from the team that started at Reading earlier in the week.

And the tweaks to the side along with some tactical adjustments saw Mowbray's decisions rewarded with the points against the Lions.

“Young [John] Buckley did exceptionally well, [Tom] Trybull showed his class today and we had Dack in there as well," a delighted Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when analysing his team.

“Dacky was great in that position, got into the box, and I really like Dack in midfield because it makes him work really hard to get back, tackle, get wrapped up in the game and make it personal.

“Tyrhys [Dolan] was like a whirlwind out there for us with the way he constantly closed down their back three.

“I thought the balance of the team was good, we defended really well, didn’t play the full backs too high and moved the attackers wider.

“I did it on the back of the last game at Reading. We could have picked [Lewis] Travis and [Corry] Evans, but Evans is coming off the back of three games in a week and Trav is still coming back from injury and looking a little leggy to me.

“We tinkered a little bit today, particularly with the full backs defending slightly narrower," the boss explained.

“[Ben] Brereton and Gallagher were out wide, they held their positions well and got into goalscoring areas.

“We played Dack and Buckley higher and left Trybull to try and dictate and dominate the game.

“It worked to an extent and we’re really pleased with the result.

“The pleasing thing for me is that nobody is throwing in the towel because of the recent run of results.

“Nobody’s looking down, upset and disinterested, we’re all fighting really hard and that’s important for the team, the supporters and the club."