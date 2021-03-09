Mowbray: We deserved more for our efforts

Tony Mowbray believes his side can take heart from their performance against promotion-chasing Swansea City at Ewood Park, but admits there is a little frustration that all three points weren't taken on the night.

Bradley Dack scored his second goal in his last two games to put Rovers in front towards the end of the first half with a ruthless finish past Freddie Woodman.

However, Swansea were awarded their third spot-kick in successive games when referee Robert Jones decided that there was contact from Sam Gallagher on Jay Fulton in the box.

Up stepped Andre Ayew, and he stroked home from the spot to level and find the net against Rovers in the fourth successive meeting between the sides.

“I think the performance level wasn’t much better or much worse than we’ve been producing recently, but we were in the ascendancy for most of the game against a decent side and deserved better overall," Mowbray reflected after the game.

“We played really well in the first-half and they changed things around a little bit for the second-half.

“We tried to counter-change things with our formation a little bit and I thought there was enough to suggest we could have won it.

“We were scrambling around in their six-yard box and we’re left a little bit frustrated by the result.

“We can beat anybody in the league on our day and we could and should have beaten the team who could have gone second in our league had they won."

And on the penalty, which earned Swansea a point, Mowbray felt it was a harsh call.

He also added that his side didn't get the rub of the green at the other end early on when Ben Brereton was bundled over by Marc Guehi.

“I think the kid puts his foot in front of Sam because he can see Sam winding up to make a big clearance," he added.

“I don’t know, it’s easy to sit here and say how the officials had a really poor night tonight.

“We maybe should have had a penalty in the first few minutes as well.

“But overall it was a decent performance and we’re left a little disappointed to take a point.”