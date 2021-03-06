Skip to site footer
Mowbray hoping Ayala will have an impact

Injury issues have restricted the Spaniard to just nine appearances this season

3 Hours ago

Injuries have restricted Daniel Ayala to only nine outings since making the move to Rovers in the summer, but Tony Mowbray is optimistic that the Spaniard will play a key role moving forward.

The 30-year-old arrived at Ewood Park in the summer following his departure from Middlesbrough after spending almost seven years with the Teessiders.

He appeared over 200 times for Boro during his time in the north-east, but it's been a frustrating stint at Rovers so far for the centre back.

Ayala's been out of action since hobbling off at Huddersfield Town just after Christmas.

Problematic setbacks have hampered his East Lancashire stay so far, but the boss feels fans will see the best of Ayala soon enough.

“Daniel seems to have repetitive problems with his calf and I can’t put a time frame on him at the moment," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when discussing the defender's current condition.

“Footballers get injured, but of course it’s frustrating because he’s someone we brought in to be the guy to solidify the team defensively.

“He was someone we highlighted who would stop the cheap goals going in by knowing when to get rid of it, knowing when not to take chances, knowing when to pass forward, knowing when to block shots, putting his body on the line.

“That’s been unavailable to us and it’s been frustrating, but we’re all looking forward to getting him fit as soon as possible and for Daniel to be a regular feature in the team somewhere down the line.

“He’s found back-to-back games difficult and he needs to build up to it and probably needs a pre-season as well.”


