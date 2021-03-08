Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

McBride nominated for Player of the Month

Young Rovers striker Connor shortlisted for Premier League 2 top player prize for February

6 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers Under-23s forward Connor McBride has been shortlisted for February’s Premier League 2 Player of the Month award.

McBride has been nominated along with Manchester City duo Liam Delap and James McAtee, Manchester United’s Shola Shoretire, Everton’s Nathan Broadhead, Leeds United’s Cody Drameh and Stoke City’s Ethon Varian.

The Scottish striker enjoyed a fine February in front of goal for Rovers, netting twice in the 6-4 defeat away to Manchester United and then bagging another brace in the 4-1 victory over West Ham United, to take his tally of Premier League 2 goals for the season into double figures.

To cap a memorable month, the 19-year-old’s impressive performances for Billy Barr’s side, who sit second in the table, saw McBride rewarded with a place on the bench for the Championship fixture against Watford at Ewood Park.

The seven-player shortlist was picked by the Premier League Football Development Panel after PL2 club coaches nominated the best performance by an opposing player in each of their league matches in the month.

The Panel will also select the winner, who will be announced in due course.

Congrats, Connor!


Advertisement block

Development Squad

Development Squad

Report: Rovers Under-23s 5-1 Southampton B

4 Hours ago

Sam Burns bagged a brace, as a rampant Rovers Under-23s kept their title tilt on track with a superb 5-1 victory over Southampton at the County Ground.

Read full article

Development Squad

A decent point, but disappointed not to take all three

28 February 2021

Billy Barr was left with mixed emotions following Rovers Under-23s’ 1-1 draw away to Tottenham Hotspur on Friday lunchtime.

Read full article

Development Squad

Barr thrilled to see his side dish out a home hammering

22 February 2021

Read full article

Development Squad

Highlights: Rovers Under-23s 4-1 West Ham United Under-23s

20 February 2021

Read full article

View more