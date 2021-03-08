McBride nominated for Player of the Month

Rovers Under-23s forward Connor McBride has been shortlisted for February’s Premier League 2 Player of the Month award.

McBride has been nominated along with Manchester City duo Liam Delap and James McAtee, Manchester United’s Shola Shoretire, Everton’s Nathan Broadhead, Leeds United’s Cody Drameh and Stoke City’s Ethon Varian.

The Scottish striker enjoyed a fine February in front of goal for Rovers, netting twice in the 6-4 defeat away to Manchester United and then bagging another brace in the 4-1 victory over West Ham United, to take his tally of Premier League 2 goals for the season into double figures.

To cap a memorable month, the 19-year-old’s impressive performances for Billy Barr’s side, who sit second in the table, saw McBride rewarded with a place on the bench for the Championship fixture against Watford at Ewood Park.

The seven-player shortlist was picked by the Premier League Football Development Panel after PL2 club coaches nominated the best performance by an opposing player in each of their league matches in the month.

The Panel will also select the winner, who will be announced in due course.

Congrats, Connor!