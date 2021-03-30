Skip to site footer
Match pass: Wycombe Wanderers v Rovers

Join us on iFollow Rovers for all the action against the Chairboys on Good Friday

Just now

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Friday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Gareth Ainsworth's Chairboys.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against Wycombe is at 3pm on Friday 2nd April.


