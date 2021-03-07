Skip to site footer
Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Swansea City

Join us for every kick of the action against Steve Cooper's Swans at Ewood Park

3 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Tuesday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Steve Cooper's side.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Swans is at 6pm on Tuesday 9th March.


