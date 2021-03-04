Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Match pass: Millwall v Rovers

Join us on iFollow Rovers in the capital against Gary Rowett's Lions

6 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter away at Millwall.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Gary Rowett's side.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Lions is at 3pm on Saturday 6th March.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Reading

27 October 2020

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Reading at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Luton Town v Rovers

21 November 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

29 December 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for our final Sky Bet Championship encounter of 2020 against Huddersfield Town later on this evening.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Swansea City

17 January 2021

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Tuesday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

🧠 Brains of Brockhall: Round two - Kaminski 🆚 Lenihan

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Memorable Match: Rovers produce late show to tame the Lions!

4 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

On This Day: Happy Birthday, Kenny!

8 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Rovers confirm details for Brockhall consultation

9 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed details for the public consultation on plans to build a new fully integrated state-of-the-art training facility in Brockhall Village.

Read full article

View more