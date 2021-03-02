Skip to site footer
Make your predictions with Rovers Select tonight!

Get your selections in for this evening's encounter with Reading

1 Hour ago

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of this evening's game against Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

And ahead of the contest, our FREE Rovers Select game offers you the chance to earn a big cash prize.

So what is the game all about and how does it work?

Rovers Select is an exciting game for fans to compete on a peer-vs-peer level to predict the outcome of match events; the number of goals, assists, shots on goal, corners and more.

 

Fans answer a handful of questions about the match for a chance to win a share of a £1,000 cash prize-pool every match, whilst tracking performance on the live leaderboard.

Rovers Select is available on our new app, which allows supporters to keep up to date on all club news, reports, fixtures, results and much more.

Supporters can download the app and play Rovers Select via Apple iOS, Google Play or online, by clicking here!


