Loan Rovers: A goal in a winning weekend for Carter!

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

The following players are all currently plying their trade away from Ewood Park:

Charlie Mulgrew

Harry Pickering

Harry Chapman

Hayden Carter

Joe Grayson

Jack Vale

Brad Lyons

Tyler Magloire

Joe Hilton

Tom White

We'll begin in Sky Bet League One, where Hayden Carter found the net again in Burton Albion's eye-catching victory against table-topping Peterborough United at the Pirelli Stadium.

Carter volleyed home just before the hour mark in Staffordshire after Kane Hemmings handed Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's hosts the lead just four minutes earlier.

Although Harrison Burrows pulled a goal back in the final seconds, it didn't impact Carter or Burton's mood by the time the full-time whistle arrived.

The result, which was their fourth successive win, shifts the Brewers four points clear of the relegation zone in the third tier.

Carter's been in sensational form for Hasselbaink's charges, who have won seven of the nine games he's featured in.

Carter's display also ensured he was named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week.

⭐️ Team of the Week ⭐️



Your stars of the weekend! Powered by @WhoScored ratings 🔋#EFL | #SkyBetLeagueOne pic.twitter.com/oHlax60YGo — Sky Bet League One (@SkyBetLeagueOne) March 7, 2021

He's found the net twice and has been part of a team that has kept five clean sheets since making his switch to Albion.

The young defender will be hoping to help his side continue their winning run when they head to AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

Elsewhere in the division, there was disappointment for both Harry Pickering and Harry Chapman.

Pickering played the full 90 minutes as Crewe Alexandra suffered a 3-0 defeat to Michael Appleton's Lincoln City at Sincil Bank.

Chapman appeared for 76 minutes as Shrewsbury Town suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Fleetwood Town.

There was no Charlie Mulgrew in the Fleetwood squad on the day he turned 35.

Crewe hosts Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night, whilst Shrewsbury head to Rochdale and Fleetwood welcome Steve Evans' Gillingham to Highbury Stadium on the same evening.

To round-up League One, Joe Grayson was an unused substitute for Oxford United in their 0-0 home draw with Charlton Athletic, whilst Jack Vale wasn't named in Rochdale's squad in their 2-0 defeat against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Grayson will be hoping to feature in a local derby next up when Karl Robinson's U's head to Swindon Town in midweek.

Like Vale, Brad Lyons also didn't feature as high-flying Morecambe picked up another excellent win against Carlisle United in Sky Bet League Two.

In non-league, Tom White wasn't in the Hartlepool United matchday squad as Dave Challinor's men picked up the points in their top of the table clash at Torquay United in the National League.

However, there was plenty to cheer for Tyler Magloire and Motherwell north of the border.

The 22-year-old defender was on the winning side as Graham Alexander's side edged out Livingston.

Magloire played the full game as Motherwell earned back-to-back wins in the Scottish Premiership thanks to the 3-1 victory.

Elsewhere in Scotland, Joe Hilton watched on as an unused substitute as earned a vital 3-2 home triumph over Kilmarnock.