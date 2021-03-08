Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Ladies join events to mark International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is being celebrated around the world on Monday 8 March

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

To celebrate International Women’s Day on Monday 8 March 2021, several Rovers players and staff are taking part in virtual events across the day.

Blues defender Jade Richards is set to host a Zoom call with Blackburn College students and tutors to talk through her career to date as a player and coach, whilst also answering questions from the students on being a sports woman.

Meanwhile, Rovers manager Gemma Donnelly will join an online session set up by Westmorland County FA for women in the area to hear from a panel of guests involved in the women’s game.

Titled ‘Inspiring Women and Girls in Football’, Donnelly is one of five panellists for the Q&A session on Monday evening.

She will give an insight into her role as a manager alongside ex-professional Emma Coolen, sports journalist Molly Hudson, Brighton & Hove Albion player Rianna Jarrett and football referee Natalie Aspinall.


Advertisement block

Ladies

Ladies

Donnelly: Lack of a clinical edge cost us

16 Hours ago

Gemma Donnelly felt missed chances came back to haunt Rovers as Durham picked up a 2-0 win in Sunday’s FA Women’s Championship clash.

Read full article

Ladies

Report: Rovers Ladies 0-2 Durham Women

18 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies were defeated 2-0 by title-chasing Durham Women following an enthralling contest at Bamber Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Read full article

Ladies

Donnelly: Embrace the challenge

23 Hours ago

Gemma Donnelly is keen to see Rovers rise to the challenge of playing one of the division’s in-form sides, when Durham visit Bamber Bridge on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Read full article

Ladies

Durham matchday programme out now!

6 March 2021

Supporters can now download and read Sunday's matchday programme online for free!

Read full article

View more