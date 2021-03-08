Ladies join events to mark International Women’s Day

To celebrate International Women’s Day on Monday 8 March 2021, several Rovers players and staff are taking part in virtual events across the day.

Blues defender Jade Richards is set to host a Zoom call with Blackburn College students and tutors to talk through her career to date as a player and coach, whilst also answering questions from the students on being a sports woman.

Meanwhile, Rovers manager Gemma Donnelly will join an online session set up by Westmorland County FA for women in the area to hear from a panel of guests involved in the women’s game.

Titled ‘Inspiring Women and Girls in Football’, Donnelly is one of five panellists for the Q&A session on Monday evening.

She will give an insight into her role as a manager alongside ex-professional Emma Coolen, sports journalist Molly Hudson, Brighton & Hove Albion player Rianna Jarrett and football referee Natalie Aspinall.