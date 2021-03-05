Lewis Travis' next outing will be his 100th in Rovers colours, and, despite still only being 23, he now considers himself to be a senior member of the first team squad.

Appearance number one came all the way back in August 2017 in the EFL Trophy against Stoke City's Under-21s side at Ewood Park.

And whilst the 1-0 win against the Potters may have been a game that won't be remembered for much, for Travis it was the start of what's been an impressive journey so far.

Although he featured sparingly in the promotion-winning campaign in League One in 2017-18, the following season was a breakthrough term for the youngster, who went on to appear 31 times in all competitions.

And reflecting on the last few years, Travis admits it's flown by.

“To make 100 appearances in the three years I’ve been playing is a great milestone and it will mean the world to me when it comes," he told iFollow Rovers.

“I’ve been working towards the number ever since I was a boy and it’s all gone so quickly.

“I remember when I first arrived and was thinking about getting into the first team, I wondered how I was going to do it and how it compared to my early time with Liverpool.

“I was welcomed in straight away and the coaches were brilliant in helping me through the age groups.

“I looked at the values of the club before coming and it was all about working hard and the fact that you’ll make it if you put the effort in.

“I had to back myself and quickly established myself with the Under-23s side," he explained.

“It was quite tough at the start because I remember battling it out for the right back slot with Ryan Nyambe.

“I had two good coaches at the time in Damien Johnson and David Dunn and was given the chance in central midfield.

“I took the opportunity and they both felt that I had a very good chance of playing in the first team."

The turning point in the combative midfielder's Rovers career came at Sheffield United just after Christmas at the back end of 2018.

Although Rovers suffered a 3-0 defeat against a side who eventually earned promotion to the Premier League at the end of that season, Travis was a shining light at Bramall Lane.

“I’d seen first hand how people got into the first team but didn’t take their chance, so I knew how important it was for me," he recollected when looking back at that encounter in the Steel City.

“I was waiting maybe half a year and was in and around the squads before getting that chance at Sheffield United.

“I’d played in League One here and there, but playing against a good team in Sheffield United and the performance to go with it, it was a big day for me.

“I remember I started against West Bromwich Albion a couple of games later at Ewood Park and I won Man of the Match in front of all my family. That was a really memorable game.

“I feel I’m experienced at this level now despite being so young," he added.

“I’ve been looked after really well by the coaching staff and my team-mates and they’ve all helped me improve."