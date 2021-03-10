Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 1-1 Swansea City

The best of the action from the entertaining draw against the Swans at Ewood Park

4 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City - Highlights - Tue 9th March 2021

Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City, Tue 9th March 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 0-0 Middlesbrough

4 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Nottingham Forest v Rovers

21 February 2021

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers v Doncaster

10 January 2021

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Bristol City v Rovers

10 December 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Audio pass: Rovers v Brentford

1 Hour ago

Supporters can now purchase an audio pass for Friday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Brentford at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 1-1 Swansea City

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: We deserved more for our efforts

17 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray believes his side can take heart from their performance against promotion-chasing Swansea City at Ewood Park, but admits there is a little frustration that all three points weren't taken...

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Swansea City

20 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has named an unchanged team for this evening's home encounter against high-flying Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more