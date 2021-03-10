Highlights: Rovers 1-1 Swansea City

The best of the action from the entertaining draw against the Swans at Ewood Park
4 Hours ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City, Tue 9th March 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship
Advertisement block
Read full article
Supporters can now purchase an audio pass for Friday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Brentford at Ewood Park.
Tony Mowbray believes his side can take heart from their performance against promotion-chasing Swansea City at Ewood Park, but admits there is a little frustration that all three points weren't taken...
Tony Mowbray has named an unchanged team for this evening's home encounter against high-flying Swansea City at Ewood Park.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.