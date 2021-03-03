Highlights: Reading v Rovers

Rovers were harshly done by in Berkshire thanks to George Puscas' first-half strike
2 Hours ago
Highlights of Reading v Blackburn Rovers, Tue 2nd March 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship
Tony Mowbray felt his side were harshly done by following the narrow defeat to Reading on Tuesday night.
Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his starting XI for this evening's game at Reading.
Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of this evening's game against Reading at the Madejski Stadium.
