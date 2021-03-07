Highlights: Millwall 0-2 Rovers

Action from a fantastic team display at the Den against Gary Rowett's Lions
Highlights of Millwall v Blackburn Rovers, Sat 6th March 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship
Tony Mowbray was thrilled with his team's hard-working display in the 2-0 victory over Millwall.
Tony Mowbray has made six changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's encounter against Millwall.
Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter away at Millwall.
