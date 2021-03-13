Highlights: Rovers v Brentford

Action from the encounter against the Bees at Ewood Park on Friday night
7 Hours ago
Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Brentford, Fri 12th March 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship
Tony Mowbray felt poor decisions on a number of big penalty calls cost his side in the defeat at home to Brentford.
Tony Mowbray says he fears the worst after Bradley Dack was forced off with a serious looking knee injury against Brentford on Friday night.
