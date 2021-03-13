Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Highlights: Rovers v Brentford

Action from the encounter against the Bees at Ewood Park on Friday night

7 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Blackburn Rovers v Brentford - Highlights - Fri 12th March 2021

Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Brentford, Fri 12th March 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 0-0 Middlesbrough

4 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers v Doncaster

10 January 2021

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Bristol City v Rovers

10 December 2020

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Preston North End 0-3 Rovers

25 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

We fear the worst

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers v Brentford

4 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Boss baffled by poor penalty decisions

17 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray felt poor decisions on a number of big penalty calls cost his side in the defeat at home to Brentford.

Read full article

Club News

Injury update: Bradley Dack

17 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says he fears the worst after Bradley Dack was forced off with a serious looking knee injury against Brentford on Friday night.

Read full article

View more