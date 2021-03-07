Gaffer pleased to see smiles back on faces

Rovers returned to winning ways against Millwall at the weekend
2 Hours ago
Tony Mowbray was full of praise for his players as Rovers produced an accomplished away performance at Millwall to return to winning ways.
A player always wants to seize their opportunity when a manager restores them to the starting XI.
Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Tuesday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park.
Tony Mowbray believes the win over in form Millwall shows that his young team are ready to fight until the very last kick of the season.
