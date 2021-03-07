Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Gaffer pleased to see smiles back on faces

Rovers returned to winning ways against Millwall at the weekend

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Nothing but praise for the players

Tony Mowbray was full of praise for his players as Rovers produced an accomplished away performance at Millwall to return to winning ways.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

We'll have to be on song against the Swans

30 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

We need to find a way to win

6 March 2021

Read full article

Club News

Consistency the key for us

26 September 2020

Read full article

Club News

We've all got a part to play to get fans back

28 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dolan: That hunger has never left us

7 Hours ago

A player always wants to seize their opportunity when a manager restores them to the starting XI.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Swansea City

9 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Tuesday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

"Nobody is throwing in the towel"

11 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray believes the win over in form Millwall shows that his young team are ready to fight until the very last kick of the season.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Millwall 0-2 Rovers

12 Hours ago

Read full article

View more