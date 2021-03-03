Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Further replica shirt reductions in the Roverstore!

Wear your blue-and-white halves with pride!

8 Hours ago

Sponsored by

We've slashed prices on home shirts from now until the end of the season!

Further reductions in the Roverstore now mean that you can pick up an adult home shirt for just £30!

Junior home shirts, infant and baby kits are now available for £25.

Elsewhere, prices for our walkout jackets, which have been a firm favourite with supporters, have also been cut.

Fans can now purchase an adult number for £30, with junior sizes available for £25.

 

So what are you waiting for? Support Rovers from home, wear your shirt with pride and click here to bag yourself a bargain!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

FREE shorts with every junior replica shirt purchase!

15 February 2021

The start of another week means another deal at the Roverstore!

Read full article

Club News

FREE shirt printing at the Roverstore!

2 February 2021

Supporters have until midnight on Saturday 6th February to take advantage of a deal that will save you £12!

Read full article

Club News

Buy One Get One Half Price on all Umbro products!

26 January 2021

There's normally plenty of deals when it comes to January, and another one remains ready and waiting for you in the Roverstore!

Read full article

Club News

New year, new calendar!

6 January 2021

Keep track of everything throughout this year by purchasing your official Rovers calendar from the Roverstore.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Local charities receive Rovers cash boost!

4 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers have today donated £4,000 to a number of local charities from the money raised from the club’s Christmas food box appeal.

Read full article

Club News

Another frustrating night for us

4 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Reading v Rovers

11 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Reading v Rovers

13 Hours ago

Read full article

View more