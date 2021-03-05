FAYC: New Arsenal date agreed

Rovers can confirm details for our rearranged FA Youth Cup clash with Arsenal, after it was confirmed the competition would resume following its temporary suspension due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The fourth round tie will take place behind closed doors at the Rovers Academy on Saturday March 20th, kick-off 12 noon.

As a result, Rovers Under-18s’ league fixture away to Sunderland that day will be moved to a new date.

Mike Sheron’s side, who have won their last five games in all competitions, booked their place in round four courtesy of a 1-0 victory away to Carlisle United, with Georgie Gent scoring the only goal of the game, whilst Arsenal advanced thanks to a 2-1 win away to Rotherham United.

The two teams met at the quarter-final stage of the competition last season, with Rovers running out 4-1 winners at Ewood Park thanks to goals from Sam Burns (2), D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Luke Brennan.

The tie must be settled on the day, with extra-time and penalties available if the scores are level at the end of 90 minutes. Supporters will not be able to gain admission to the Academy for the fixture due to current Covid regulations.