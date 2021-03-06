Skip to site footer
Durham matchday programme out now!

Jade Richards is the cover star for this latest edition

3 Hours ago

Supporters can now download and read Sunday's matchday programme online for free!

Issue eight, produced for the FA Women’s Championship clash between Rovers and Durham, features centre-back Jade Richards as cover star.

You can read an interview with the defender inside, as she talks through her first season at the Club, discusses goal celebrations and the visit of Durham.

As well as Gemma Donnelly’s regular programme notes, we also analyse our north east opponents and take a look back at Rovers’ previous fixture, against Crystal Palace.

Click here to download and read!


