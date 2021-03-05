Durham fixture to be streamed live!

Live coverage of Sunday's FA Women's Championship fixture between Rovers and Durham will be available for free on Rovers Ladies' YouTube channel.

Tune in to watch all of the action from home as Gemma Donnelly’s side return to action at Bamber Bridge following the international break.

There’ll be single camera coverage starting shortly before the 2pm kick-off with Club legend Lynda Shepherd forming part of the commentary team to give her take on the events as they unfold.

You can also keep up to date on proceedings throughout the day by following Rovers Ladies' official social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Click here to subscribe to Blackburn Rovers Ladies' YouTube channel.