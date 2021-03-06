Donnelly: Embrace the challenge

Gemma Donnelly is keen to see Rovers rise to the challenge of playing one of the division’s in-form sides, when Durham visit Bamber Bridge on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Exactly a month on from the Blues’ last match – an action-packed 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace – they return to action, welcoming the Wildcats to Lancashire.

Aiming to build on two successive draws, there has been plenty of time to go to work on the training pitch, although nothing can replicate the competitiveness of league fixtures.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into league action this weekend,” Donnelly said pre-match. “It’s been a very long break, probably not what we needed.

“It’s tough to keep the girls motivated when there’s such a gap in-between games. However, the positives of it are that we’ve been able to focus on us.

“We’ve had some really valuable pitch-time just focusing on areas of improvement, but also focusing on our strengths as well, so that’s been useful.

“We’ve had a couple of friendlies in there as well, so we’ve been able to rotate the squad, have a look at the squad players.

“But also allow the regular starters to express themselves a bit and play with a little less of a tight rein, given that’s it’s a friendly, so that’s been good to see.”

Durham, meanwhile, continued their title charge with an away win at London City Lionesses last weekend, with Rovers now looking to build some momentum of their own in the final part of the season.

Donnelly continued: “Every team in this league is a tough test and none more so than Durham, they’re still unbeaten in the league.

“They are a tough team to grind down and equally they will punish you at the other end. They’ve fought really hard over the course of the season.

“I thought the last game we played away to them; we were unfortunate not to come away with the three points.

“I thought we had ample opportunity to convert our chances, but that’s football. Maybe they feel the same way, but all the same, it’s going to be a tough contest.

“We’re ready to go into it and embrace the challenge of playing the top teams, of which Durham are one of those, and have been consistent.

“We look forward to welcoming them to Bamber Bridge and giving a really good account of ourselves against a top team.”