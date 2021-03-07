Dolan: That hunger has never left us

A player always wants to seize their opportunity when a manager restores them to the starting XI.

And it's fair to say that Tyrhys Dolan did exactly that in a starring role for Rovers in the win over Millwall.

The 19-year-old deputised for Adam Armstrong through the middle for Tony Mowbray's charges, with the top scorer out of the contest with the Lions due to a slight hamstring injury.

With 20 goals to his name so far this term, Armstrong's boots are big ones to fill, but Dolan certainly looked at home in an unfamiliar position as a centre forward.

His constant pressing rattled Millwall's three-man defensive unit of George Evans, Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper, and the only thing that was missing was a goal for his efforts.

Fortunately for Rovers, Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher got the job done at the Den, and Dolan was quick to highlight the desire shown by the team to return to winning ways in style in London.

“It’s a very big win and one that’s been coming for us despite going through something of a bad patch in recent weeks," he reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“The confidence that will give us is amazing. We understood we were going through a bad run of results, we’ve worked harder than ever and I feel we executed everything really well.

“I know it’s hard when we’re not winning games, the confidence goes down, but we knew that win would come at some point because of the work we’ve put in behind the scenes.

“Going in the changing room after losing matches is never nice, but we’ve kept that hunger to win games.

“It was such a better feeling to get in the dressing room after a win and I couldn’t wait to get in there and have a laugh and a smile with the lads," he added.

“The win gives us confidence going into the next game and we can hold our heads high after that performance and result.”