Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Dolan: That hunger has never left us

“The win gives us confidence going into the next game and we can hold our heads high after that performance and result"

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

A player always wants to seize their opportunity when a manager restores them to the starting XI.

And it's fair to say that Tyrhys Dolan did exactly that in a starring role for Rovers in the win over Millwall.

The 19-year-old deputised for Adam Armstrong through the middle for Tony Mowbray's charges, with the top scorer out of the contest with the Lions due to a slight hamstring injury.

With 20 goals to his name so far this term, Armstrong's boots are big ones to fill, but Dolan certainly looked at home in an unfamiliar position as a centre forward.

His constant pressing rattled Millwall's three-man defensive unit of George Evans, Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper, and the only thing that was missing was a goal for his efforts.

Fortunately for Rovers, Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher got the job done at the Den, and Dolan was quick to highlight the desire shown by the team to return to winning ways in style in London.

“It’s a very big win and one that’s been coming for us despite going through something of a bad patch in recent weeks," he reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“The confidence that will give us is amazing. We understood we were going through a bad run of results, we’ve worked harder than ever and I feel we executed everything really well.

“I know it’s hard when we’re not winning games, the confidence goes down, but we knew that win would come at some point because of the work we’ve put in behind the scenes.

“Going in the changing room after losing matches is never nice, but we’ve kept that hunger to win games.

“It was such a better feeling to get in the dressing room after a win and I couldn’t wait to get in there and have a laugh and a smile with the lads," he added.

“The win gives us confidence going into the next game and we can hold our heads high after that performance and result.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

I feel at home here

17 February 2021

Read full article

Club News

"Exciting" Dolan deserves his deal

17 February 2021

Tony Mowbray knows the best is yet to come from Tyrhys Dolan, but he's thrilled that the youngster will realise his potential at Rovers after tying the winger down to a long-term contract.

Read full article

Club News

"Rovers is a club that I’m so happy to be playing football for"

16 February 2021

Tyrhys Dolan admits he's living the dream after committing his long-term future to Rovers.

Read full article

Club News

🎓 The Junior Rovers Lockdown Quiz: English

9 February 2021

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Swansea City

3 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Tuesday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

"Nobody is throwing in the towel"

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray believes the win over in form Millwall shows that his young team are ready to fight until the very last kick of the season.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Millwall 0-2 Rovers

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Millwall 0-2 Rovers

8 Hours ago

Read full article

View more