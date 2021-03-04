Skip to site footer
Derrick departs for Stateside switch

Rovers have cancelled the player's contract, allowing Williams to join MLS side LA Galaxy

7 Hours ago

Rovers have reached a mutual agreement with defender Derrick Williams to cancel the player’s contract – allowing him to join MLS side LA Galaxy.

The 28-year-old, who has missed much of this season through injury, joined Rovers from Bristol City in August 2016 and went on to play 152 games for the club, scoring six goals.

Williams played a key role in Rovers’ promotion from League One in 2017-18, starting 45 of our 46 league games, and made his Republic of Ireland debut at the end of that season, starting against France in Paris in May 2018.

The versatile defender, who scored in a 3-1 win against New Zealand on his second cap for his country in November 2019, will now link up with LA Galaxy ahead of their 2021-22 season, which gets underway next month.

Rovers would like to thank Derrick for his efforts over the past four-and-a-half years and we wish him well in his future career.


