Club News

Corry in contention

The midfielder could feature against the United States this afternoon

8 Hours ago

Corry Evans could feature later on today when Northern Ireland take on USA in Belfast.

The international challenge match against the States takes place at 5.05pm at Windsor Park in the Northern Irish capital.

The friendly encounter comes just a few days after the 2022 World Cup qualifying defeat to Italy in Parma and three days before Ian Baraclough's men host Bulgaria in another qualifier in Belfast on Wednesday.

And ahead of this afternoon's game, Baraclough admits it's an opportunity for some to throw their hat in the ring to face Bulgaria next up.

"We are changing the team around, I'll make no hidden fact about it," he said.

"We will rest most of the players who played on Thursday evening, but Wednesday evening is still up in the air a little bit and there are people who can show us they are good enough to be involved."

Elsewhere, Thomas Kaminski, Darragh Lenihan and Louie Annesley were all unused substitutes in their games on Saturday.

Good luck, Corry!


