Boss pleased by solid foundations

Tony Mowbray admits he was pleased by what he saw from the defensive unit after Rovers picked up a point at table-topping Norwich City at the weekend.

Up against a free-scoring side who were eyeing a club-record 10th straight victory, Mowbray's men showed their character to battle back from a goal down and earn a 1-1 draw thanks to Sam Gallagher's late header.

Some eye-catching defensive work was on show at Carrow Road, with Thomas Kaminski's performance deservedly earning a place in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Week.

However, the unit in front of him also showed their class, with the partnership between Darragh Lenihan and Taylor Harwood-Bellis continuing to blossom.

“Darragh’s not a young player anymore, but Taylor is an extremely young player," Mowbray began when discussing his stoppers to iFollow Rovers.

“Thomas is an experienced international goalkeeper and made the crucial saves when he had to make them.

“Taylor has a defensive instinct, a warrior attitude and he’s someone who wants to win headers and tackles.

“He wants to engage, he’s composed on the ball and has a lot of really good attributes.

“The test for Taylor is that he wants to play for Manchester City and that’s the challenge in his career.

“We put demands on him to play passes, although probably not as much demand to do that as Manchester City would put on him."