Boss hoping for Brereton purple patch

The forward has two goals in his last two outings and will be looking to make it three in a row at Reading tonight

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray is backing Ben Brereton go on a scoring streak in a bid to help Rovers climb up the Sky Bet Championship table.

The frontman has scored twice in his last two games to take his tally to five for the campaign.

Whilst the 21-year-old's close-range finish against Watford just under a week ago was scruffy, his latest, which came in the draw at home to Coventry City, was deadly.

His first-time strike thundered into the back of the net to hand Rovers an advantage that they couldn't quite hold onto against the Sky Blues.

But the boss says he's got plenty of belief in Brereton to play his part and admits that the forward should target double figures for goals by the end of the term.

“You want all your strikers to score, and it wasn’t a problem for us at the start of the season," the boss began when talking to iFollow Rovers ahead of this evening's trip to Reading.

“It’s been great for Bezza to score a couple of goals and hopefully he can keep that run going.

“Adam [Armstrong] will always score you a goal. Every striker has dry patches but it wouldn’t surprise you to see Adam get one here, a couple there, another one in the next game.

“Ben’s still got to score more, all strikers need double figures by the end of the season to show your worth.

“Everybody loves Bezza, he’s a great lad, still only young, but he’s growing into it and maturing.

“He’s got to get into double figures whether he’s 21 or not," he added.

“That’s what you’re judged on as a forward, but we’re pleased that he’s scored a couple in our last two games and we’re hopeful that continues.

“The competition for places is strong and he has to rise to the challenge.”


