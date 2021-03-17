Bennett: Points needed

The skipper says a good few days will result in an enjoyable next couple of wee
1 Hour ago
Elliott Bennett is confident Bradley Dack will be back even stronger after his latest injury blow, with the club captain insisting all the players will do their best to help the forward on his long road to a playing return.
Supporters can still purchase a match pass for this evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Bristol City at Ewood Park.
To show our support for our talisman, Bradley Dack is the cover star for this evening's matchday programme against Bristol City at Ewood Park.
Elliott Bennett says Rovers are desperate to go into the international break in a good mood, but knows only positive results will ensure that is the case.
