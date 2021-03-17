Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Bennett: Points needed

The skipper says a good few days will result in an enjoyable next couple of wee

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

We'll be there for Brad

Elliott Bennett is confident Bradley Dack will be back even stronger after his latest injury blow, with the club captain insisting all the players will do their best to help the forward on his long road to a playing return.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

"It feels like we’re all together and pulling in the same direction"

29 January 2021

Read full article

Club News

Benno: I'll play my part wherever and whenever

15 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

Taking things step by step

9 December 2020

Read full article

Club News

Getting the boots back on!

23 January 2021

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Bristol City

Just now

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for this evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Bristol City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Programme preview: Rovers v Bristol City

2 Hours ago

To show our support for our talisman, Bradley Dack is the cover star for this evening's matchday programme against Bristol City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

No doubts that Brad will bounce back

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

A big few days ahead, admits Benno

6 Hours ago

Elliott Bennett says Rovers are desperate to go into the international break in a good mood, but knows only positive results will ensure that is the case.

Read full article

View more