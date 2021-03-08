Skip to site footer
Barr hails his side's five-star showing

Rovers Under-23s put Southampton to the sword on Monday afternoon at Leyland

2 Hours ago

Billy Barr was left beaming after witnessing his side earn yet another big home win after brushing aside Southampton B at Leyland.

A brace from Sam Burns came either side of Joe Nolan's fourth goal of the season before second half strikes from Louie Annesley and then Sam Durrant sealed a 5-1 win.

It was a superb display throughout from Barr's boys, who kept up the pressure on table-topping Manchester City with the triumph.

“I’m as pleased as I’ve been all season," he reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“I thought we started really well, we had a sloppy five minutes in the first half, but overall we’ve set the standard and that’s what I’ve told the lads after the game.

“I could hear the boys talking about getting an early goal and we’re pleased for Burnsy [Burns] because he’s often worked so hard this season without getting the rewards.

“His second goal is probably more pleasing for me because he always closes down and doesn’t often get the rewards for that.

“He could have got himself a hat-trick in the second half, but he was slow coming back and was caught offside.

“They’re the things we’ve spoken about with him, but we’re pleased with him that he’s got two.

“Joe Nolan can score away from goal, he can score facing the goal, he’s got his tricks and he was really good in terms of his general play.

“He has a good habit of arriving in the six-yard box and scoring goals, so long may that continue.

“I think we've looked a threat off set pieces over the course of quite a few games now," he added.

“We scored from one of them and Louie’s got himself down as a striker now, he gave the gesture to the bench as well to signal that!

“But it’s pleasing when those moves come off. The group recognises moments of when to execute moments and it’s worked for Louie and us on this occasion."

It's just one defeat in the last eight games for Barr's charges and he's been thrilled by the progress shown by the team in recent weeks and months.

“The group have been really good in training, the quality has been better and the quality of the performances have been at a good level in games as well," he added.

“The challenge for us is about keeping it that way."


