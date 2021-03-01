Skip to site footer
Club News

Audio pass: Reading v Rovers

Join us on iFollow Rovers for the clash against the Royals on Tuesday night

Just now

Supporters can now purchase an audio pass for tomorrow night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

With games still being played behind closed doors, an iFollow Rovers pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

With the upcoming game selected for live broadcast, only an iFollow Rovers audio pass is available to purchase, for just £2.50 against Veljko Paunovic's side.

If you'd like to purchase your audio pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Royals is at 8pm on Tuesday 2nd March.


