Armstrong and Branthwaite set to sit out Swans showdown

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he expects to be without Adam Armstrong and Jarrad Branthwaite for Tuesday's test against Swansea City.

Both players missed out on the trip to Millwall at the weekend due to injury and illness.

Armstrong's tight hamstring kept him out of action at the Den, whilst Branthwaite sat out due to a non-COVID related illness.

Everton-loanee Branthwaite is back in training, but Mowbray says he won't be rushing the defender back, particularly following the clean sheet in south London with Darragh Lenihan and Taylor Harwood-Bellis impressing in the capital.

There's no major concern regarding Armstrong's condition, but he won't be risked against the Swans on Tuesday.

“Adam’s pain-free, but if it’s a tendon injury then we’ll have to be careful," the boss explained to iFollow Rovers.

“From what I’m told, you have to rehabilitate the tendon otherwise it can be damaged pretty quickly.

“He’ll have to go through a strengthening period, hopefully around a week or so.

“So I imagine that he’ll be back on the grass later this week and we’ll wait and see whether Friday night against Brentford will come too soon for him.

“It won’t be too long, Adam won’t be out for six weeks.

“Jarrad is hopefully going to be back on the grass today, but he’s been ill and I wouldn’t anticipate him being involved," he added during his Monday morning press conference.

“I think he’ll be a bit washed out following his illness, so I expect it’ll be the same kind of group, the same squad for Swansea.”