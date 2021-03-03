Skip to site footer
Another frustrating night for us

The boss reflects on the defeat against Reading at the Madejski Stadium

4 Hours ago

We have to find a way in the final third

Tony Mowbray felt his side deserved a positive result for their performance against Reading at the Madejski Stadium, but admitted Rovers lacked the finishing touch in the final third to reward the encouraging overall display

Club News

Club News

Local charities receive Rovers cash boost!

4 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers have today donated £4,000 to a number of local charities from the money raised from the club’s Christmas food box appeal.

Read full article

Club News

Further replica shirt reductions in the Roverstore!

8 Hours ago

We've slashed prices on home shirts from now until the end of the season!

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Reading v Rovers

11 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Reading v Rovers

13 Hours ago

Read full article

