Annesley suffers defeat against Norway

Louie Annesley featured for 72 minutes for Gibraltar, but couldn't stop his country from suffering defeat to Norway on home turf.

Two goals just before half-time from Alexander Sorloth and then Kristian Thorstvedt put Stale Solbakken's visitors in command at the Victoria Stadium.

Jonas Svensson made it 3-0 just before the hour mark and that was how it stayed as Norway moved to the top of Group G.

Elsewhere, Darragh Lenihan was an unused substitute at the Republic of Ireland suffered a 3-2 defeat to Serbia in Belgrade.

For Belgium, Thomas Kaminski only had a watching brief as his country defeated Wales 3-1 in Leuven.