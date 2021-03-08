Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

A fully deserved victory, says Dolan

The young attacker played a crucial role as Rovers returned to winning ways at Millwall

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Return to winning ways reward for hard work

Tyrhys Dolan believes the victory at Millwall was reward for all the hard work on the training ground, with the youngster delighted to play a big part in helping Rovers return to winning ways.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

It's been a whirlwind first half of the season for me

8 January 2021

Read full article

Club News

Dolan: I'm constantly striving for improvement

15 September 2020

Read full article

Club News

Dolan's day of delight!

22 September 2020

Read full article

Club News

A special moment for me, admits Tyrhys

26 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Loan Rovers: A goal in a winning weekend for Carter!

1 Hour ago

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

Read full article

Club News

Gaffer pleased to see smiles back on faces

14 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Dolan: That hunger has never left us

20 Hours ago

A player always wants to seize their opportunity when a manager restores them to the starting XI.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Swansea City

22 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Tuesday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more