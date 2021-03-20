Skip to site footer
A chance to upset the form book

Tony Mowbray has been looking ahead to this afternoon's contest with Norwich City

1 Hour ago

We'll go and play our way

Tony Mowbray admits the trip to Carrow Road to face current league leaders Norwich is a big test for his side, but the boss insists Rovers won't change their approach to games to combat the in-form Canaries.

Club News

Club News

Annesley set for Gibraltar triple-header

15 Hours ago

Louie Annesley has been named in the Gibraltar senior squad for the country's upcoming international triple-header.

Read full article

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select for this weekend!

18 Hours ago

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of this evening's game against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Read full article

Club News

Kaminski earns Belgium call up

19 Hours ago

Thomas Kaminski has been called up to the Belgium national squad for three upcoming internationals.

Read full article

Club News

No Travis for Canaries contest

20 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he'll be without two key midfielders for this weekend's encounter with Norwich City.

Read full article

