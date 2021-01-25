We prepared right, reflects Darragh

Darragh Lenihan says good preparation was part of the reason Rovers edged out Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

The Irishman was certainly one of a number of star performers on Teesside, with the 26-year-old producing a real captain's performance at the heart of the Rovers backline.

With the game broadcast live on Sky Sports, Lenihan was awarded the Man of the Match prize by co-commentator Lee Hendrie.

He played his part in an eighth clean sheet of the campaign, which was the foundation for the 1-0 win against Neil Warnock's hosts.

“We prepared well ahead of the game and were fully ready to play man for man against a physical Middlesbrough side," he revealed to iFollow Rovers after Joe Rothwell's goal earned the narrow 1-0 victory.

“We stood up to the test and thankfully managed to get the three points.

“The beauty of this league is that there are times where you can play good football and then other games where you maybe have to grind things out a little bit, just as we did today.

“We could have scored a couple of more goals, but we got the clean sheet and it’s a great three points for us.

“The save from Thomas [Kaminski] before the goal was massive for us," Lenihan added.

“Since he’s been at the club he’s been extremely impressive, he’s a big voice behind the back four and has made a lot of outstanding saves that have kept us in games.

“We all worked hard and did the right things for the team to get the job done.”