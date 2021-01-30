We need to be ready to fight

Tony Mowbray has been discussing this afternoon's home encounter with Luton Town
2 Hours ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Tony Mowbray is full of praise for the job his opposite number Nathan Jones has done at Luton Town, and the boss admits his side will need to be at their best to take three points against the Hatters at Ewood this weekend.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's encounter with Luton Town at Ewood Park.
Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Luton Town at Ewood Park.
Tony Mowbray admits this afternoon's encounter at home to Luton Town won't be a walk in the park for his Rovers side.
Jarrad Branthwaite is the cover star for this afternoon's game against Luton Town at Ewood Park.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.