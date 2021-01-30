Skip to site footer
We need to be ready to fight

Tony Mowbray has been discussing this afternoon's home encounter with Luton Town

2 Hours ago

We'll need to be at our best for Hatters test

Tony Mowbray is full of praise for the job his opposite number Nathan Jones has done at Luton Town, and the boss admits his side will need to be at their best to take three points against the Hatters at Ewood this weekend.

