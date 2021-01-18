Skip to site footer
Club News

We need to be better

Tony Mowbray felt a share of the spoils was a fair outcome against Stoke City

9 Hours ago

Put the point in the bag and move on

Tony Mowbray felt that a share of the spoils was the right result against Stoke at Ewood, with the boss admitting over that over the course of the 90 minutes, his side didn't do enough to warrant maximum points.

