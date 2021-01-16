Skip to site footer
Boss previews Stoke showdown

Tony Mowbray has been looking ahead to today's encounter against the Potters

8 Hours ago

Confidence and belief the key

Tony Mowbray believes there is still all to play for as we head into the second half of the league campaign, with the boss urging his side to stay confident and keep believing that their dominance of games will bring victories.

