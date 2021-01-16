Boss previews Stoke showdown

Tony Mowbray has been looking ahead to today's encounter against the Potters
8 Hours ago
Tony Mowbray believes there is still all to play for as we head into the second half of the league campaign, with the boss urging his side to stay confident and keep believing that their dominance of games will bring victories.
Tony Mowbray admitted that his side weren't at the races despite taking a point from what was a tricky afternoon against Stoke City.
Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's encounter with Stoke City at Ewood Park.
Supporters can still purchase a match pass for this afternoon's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Stoke City at Ewood Park.
Lewis Travis is back fit, back in the Rovers team and back on the front cover of today's matchday programme against Stoke City.
