Mowbray: It's a deal that suits all parties

10 Hours ago
Tony Mowbray believes Rovers have added a young talent with huge potential to their ranks, after securing the services of Jarrad Branthwaite on-loan from Everton for the second half of the campaign.
Tony Mowbray admitted that his side weren't at the races despite taking a point from what was a tricky afternoon against Stoke City.
Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's encounter with Stoke City at Ewood Park.
