Mowbray: It's a deal that suits all parties

The boss discusses the arrival of Rovers' first signing of the January transfer window

10 Hours ago

Boss delighted to add Branthwaite to Rovers ranks

Tony Mowbray believes Rovers have added a young talent with huge potential to their ranks, after securing the services of Jarrad Branthwaite on-loan from Everton for the second half of the campaign.

Club News

Club News

Boss: We were way off where we can be

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray admitted that his side weren't at the races despite taking a point from what was a tricky afternoon against Stoke City.

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Stoke City

6 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's encounter with Stoke City at Ewood Park.

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Stoke City

7 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for this afternoon's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Stoke City at Ewood Park.

Club News

Boss previews Stoke showdown

8 Hours ago

