Team news: Middlesbrough v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made one change to his starting XI from last weekend's clash with Stoke City at Ewood Park.

Coming in against Middlesbrough is Jacob Davenport, who makes just the second start of his Rovers career.

The midfielder comes in for Bradley Dack, who drops to the bench, meaning a return to the 4-3-3 formation at the Riverside Stadium.

Barry Douglas makes the 350th appearance of his club career by continuing at left back, whilst Joe Rothwell makes his 50th league start for Rovers.

Two ex-Boro boys in the form of Aynsley Pears and Stewart Downing are named on the bench for Rovers.

Should he play a part against his hometown club, Downing will make the 750th appearance of his career.

Neil Warnock also makes one change to their side, with Anfernee Dijksteel dropping out of the squad, with Djed Spence replacing him at right back.

Ashley Fletcher returns to the Boro squad and is named as a substitute having spent the last four months out of action due to injury.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on today.

Middlesbrough: Bettinelli, Morsy, Fry, Tavernier, Assombalonga (c), Howson, McNair, Watmore, Saville, Spence, Bola.

Substitutes: Archer, Johnson, Wing, Akpom, Fletcher, Wood, Roberts, Coulson, Hackney.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Branthwaite, Douglas, Johnson, Travis, Davenport, Rothwell, Elliott, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Gallagher, Bell, Trybull, Brereton, Buckley, Dack, Dolan.