Striking satisfaction for Joe

Whilst the majority of his eight strikes for Rovers have been spectacular, the latest effort at Middlesbrough was arguably the most valuable

4 Hours ago

It seems that whenever Joe Rothwell scores for Rovers it's more often than not a contender to win an award come May.

However, it's unlikely his match-winning effort against Middlesbrough will win any end-of-season prize, not that Rothwell's too bothered.

Whilst his finish wasn't as dazzling as his two previous efforts this term against Brentford or Sheffield Wednesday, the sparkle came in the form of its value on Teesside.

“It’s another goal and it’s one that I’ve been talking about a lot - those simple finishes from close range," a beaming Rothwell explained to iFollow Rovers.

“I had a joke with Harvey [Elliott] after the game that it’s the only assist he can claim rather than one that he’s given to me 50-yards from goal!

“The most important thing was the win though, it didn’t matter who scored it.

“The position I was playing at Middlesbrough, I was a little higher up the pitch than I have been, and the gaffer is always mentioning how you have to get in the box the higher up you play.

“I arrived at the right time and it dropped to me nicely. The left swinger came in handy for me!

“I think it was Trav [Lewis Travis] coming in behind me and screaming for me to leave it, but I took no notice of him as it fell nicely to me."

Rothwell's goal was only the sixth Boro have conceded on home turf in the league this term, but whilst Rovers were clinical at one end, they were equally as ruthless defensively.

And the 26-year-old paid credit to the defensive unit for keeping a second clean sheet on the road to secure all three points.

“We knew it was going to be a battle, a scrappy game," he admitted.

“I thought the back four and the two in front were magnificent for us on the day.

“We knew what Middlesbrough would play, it was about doing things right and taking the chances when they came."


