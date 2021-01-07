Rovers pair shortlisted for PL2 award

Rovers duo Harry Chapman and Brad Lyons are both in the running for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for December.

The pair have been nominated along with Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, Southampton’s Nathan Tella, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harvey White and Chelsea duo Faustino Anjorin and Lewis Bate.

The shortlist was decided by the Premier League’s Football Development Panel, after PL2 club coaches nominated the best performance by an opposition player in each of their league matches throughout the month.

The Panel will decide the winner, who will be announced in due course.

Rovers Under-23s picked up six points from a possible nine in December, courtesy of victories away to Derby County (5-3) and Liverpool (2-1), on the back of a narrow 3-2 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Lyons was on the scoresheet in all three December outings, netting four times, to take his tally to six goals in his last six games.

The midfielder bagged a brace in the victory over Liverpool and opened the scoring against Derby, having also got Rovers back into the game against Spurs with a fine finish.

His performances saw him rewarded with a place on the bench for Rovers’ Championship clash at home to Rotherham United on December 16th and also earned him a loan move to Morecambe until the end of the season.

Chapman netted twice in the thrilling victory against the Rams and provided the assist for Lyons’ strike against Spurs.

The 23-year-old, who also featured for the first team against Stoke City in December, has since joined Shrewsbury Town on loan until the end of the season.