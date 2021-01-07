Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Rovers pair shortlisted for PL2 award

Brad Lyons and Harry Chapman have been nominated for December Player of the Month

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers duo Harry Chapman and Brad Lyons are both in the running for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for December.

The pair have been nominated along with Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, Southampton’s Nathan Tella, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harvey White and Chelsea duo Faustino Anjorin and Lewis Bate.

The shortlist was decided by the Premier League’s Football Development Panel, after PL2 club coaches nominated the best performance by an opposition player in each of their league matches throughout the month.

The Panel will decide the winner, who will be announced in due course.

Rovers Under-23s picked up six points from a possible nine in December, courtesy of victories away to Derby County (5-3) and Liverpool (2-1), on the back of a narrow 3-2 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Lyons was on the scoresheet in all three December outings, netting four times, to take his tally to six goals in his last six games.

The midfielder bagged a brace in the victory over Liverpool and opened the scoring against Derby, having also got Rovers back into the game against Spurs with a fine finish.

His performances saw him rewarded with a place on the bench for Rovers’ Championship clash at home to Rotherham United on December 16th and also earned him a loan move to Morecambe until the end of the season.

Chapman netted twice in the thrilling victory against the Rams and provided the assist for Lyons’ strike against Spurs.

The 23-year-old, who also featured for the first team against Stoke City in December, has since joined Shrewsbury Town on loan until the end of the season.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Development Squad

U23s: Man City fixture change

21 December 2020

Rovers Under-23s' trip to Manchester City in the New Year has been moved to a new date.

Read full article

Development Squad

Report: West Ham U23s 0-0 Rovers U23s

23 October 2020

Rovers Under-23s missed the opportunity to claim top spot in the table after being held to a goalless draw away to West Ham.

Read full article

Development Squad

Under-23s: Spurs fixture change

20 October 2020

Rovers Under-23s’ upcoming home game against Tottenham Hotspur has been moved to a new date.

Read full article

Development Squad

Report: Southampton B 0-1 Rovers Under-23s

18 October 2020

Connor McBride scored for the fourth game running, as Rovers Under-23s continued their impressive start to the season with a 1-0 win away to Southampton.

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

Lyons makes Morecambe move

22 Hours ago

Rovers midfielder Brad Lyons has joined League Two promotion-chasers Morecambe on loan until the end of the season.

Read full article

Development Squad

A year full of progress

31 December 2020

Billy Barr's side will end 2020 sitting in the lofty position of second place in Premier League 2 Division 1.

Read full article

Development Squad

Barr: Red card was the turning point

22 December 2020

Billy Barr was delighted to sign off 2020 in style with an emphatic win over Derby County's Under-23s at the Loughborough University Stadium.

Read full article

Development Squad

U23s: Man City fixture change

21 December 2020

Rovers Under-23s' trip to Manchester City in the New Year has been moved to a new date.

Read full article

View more