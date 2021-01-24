Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Re-energised for Boro battle

Tony Mowbray has been looking ahead to this afternoon's game as Rovers head to Teesside

Just now

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Boss on Boro clash

Tony Mowbray admits Rovers need to string some results together to get themselves back in the shout for a top-six spot, with the boss believing there would be no better time to start that run than against a Middlesbrough side with similar aspirations.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

We'll have to be on song against the Swans

30 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

A moment made for supporters

3 December 2020

Read full article

Club News

Consistency the key for us

26 September 2020

Read full article

Club News

No easy games in this league

21 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Getting the boots back on!

18 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Benno seeks a ruthless streak in the second half of the season

22 Hours ago

Elliott Bennett believes Rovers must show no mercy in the second half of the season to achieve a top six target.

Read full article

Club News

Preparations complete...

23 January 2021

Tony Mowbray admits a week between fixtures has allowed Rovers to be extra prepared ahead of Sunday's encounter against Middlesbrough.

Read full article

Club News

Audio pass: Middlesbrough v Rovers

23 January 2021

Supporters can still purchase an audio pass for tomorrow's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Read full article

View more