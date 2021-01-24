Re-energised for Boro battle

Tony Mowbray has been looking ahead to this afternoon's game as Rovers head to Teesside
Tony Mowbray admits Rovers need to string some results together to get themselves back in the shout for a top-six spot, with the boss believing there would be no better time to start that run than against a Middlesbrough side with similar aspirations.
Elliott Bennett believes Rovers must show no mercy in the second half of the season to achieve a top six target.
Tony Mowbray admits a week between fixtures has allowed Rovers to be extra prepared ahead of Sunday's encounter against Middlesbrough.
Supporters can still purchase an audio pass for tomorrow's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.
