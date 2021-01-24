Quinlan: No excuses for defeat

Head coach Katie Quinlan gave her assessment of the defeat to London City Lionesses, admitting Rovers were beaten by the better team.

Although the Blues started brightly at Princes Park and could have taken several first half chances, it was the Lionesses who gained a two-goal lead at the break, which they added to in the second half.

And across the 90 minutes, the hosts were worthy of their 3-0 win, according to Quinlan.

“We’re obviously disappointed,” she told rovers.co.uk. “We wanted to build on the points that we’ve got.

“We knew what we were coming into, we knew it was going to be a difficult game, we were happy with our game plan.

“I think we had a strong first half, we were the better team, we created lots of chances, but didn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

“And then they scored, it was a bit sloppy from us and then our heads went down and it was very disappointing to concede two goals in such a short space of time so close to half-time.

“Second half, I thought they were the better team, they won first and second balls and we made it difficult for ourselves to come back into the game, so the girls are disappointed.”

Despite being without several first team players for the first game of the calendar year, Quinlan did not want to give any excuses for the scoreline.

She is now looking ahead to ensuring there is a reaction from the squad, with another away trip to Charlton Athletic next Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Quinlan added: “I guess we’ve made a couple of changes in the squad, yes they’ve had more game time as well. We could say a load of excuses really.

“At the end of the day, over the 90 minutes they were the better team and deserved the three points.

“The focus straight after the game is to reflect on the performance, we’ll do that. We need to come back stronger, we need to bounce back, which is what we do, it’s the Rovers way.

“So I’m looking forward to seeing the reaction from the players, we’ve got a bigger squad now, we’ve got new additions in the squad, players are coming back fit so it’s all to play for now.

“We’ll continue to get sharper, quicker and stronger.”