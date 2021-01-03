Knockin' on Mowbray's door...

Lewis Travis is a pest on the pitch, but it's been revealed that the combative midfielder is exactly the same off it.

The 23-year-old enforcer was back in action in the 2-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon, getting 70 minutes under his belt for the first time since September.

It was a typical Travis performance at St Andrew's with the tough tackler joining Jacob Davenport in the middle of the park that was full of energy against Aitor Karanka's Blues.

It's been a long lay-off with the knee injury inflicted at Newcastle United back in the opening month of the campaign, but he's been itching to get back, as Tony Mowbray explained after the game.

“Trav phones me up at the weekends when I’m with my family and he tells me that he’s ready to play," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers with a smirk.

“He’s saying that he’s ready to play, but the medical department are telling me: 'no, no, no.'

“I come into work and he’s knocking on my door again and telling me how he’s ready to play again.

“I felt we had a soft underbelly against Huddersfield and my decision was made on Travis after that game.

“I remember watching a running session the other day and one player left Travis behind. There is never anyone who ever leaves Travis behind.

“So that told me that he wasn’t physically ready, but I felt the passion that he brings to football matches is what our team needs," Mowbray added enthusiastically.

“We tried to get as much out of him as we could today without putting him in danger.

“We’re delighted he got an hour or so, he did what he does; winning tackles, going into challenges, never coming out second best."