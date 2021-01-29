Skip to site footer
"It feels like we’re all together and pulling in the same direction"

Elliott Bennett has been reflecting on his five years as a Rovers player

6 Hours ago

Night and day

Elliott Bennett celebrated 5 years at Ewood Park earlier this this month, and the club captain believes Rovers are in much better shape now, with the potential of an even brighter future ahead.

Club News

Club News

Sam: Opportunity knocks

7 Hours ago

Sam Gallagher says it's vital that Rovers back up that huge win over Middlesbrough with the three points against Luton Town this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Johnson ruled out of Hatters clash

9 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says Bradley Johnson will be missing for the next few weeks with a hamstring injury and will miss this weekend's encounter with Luton Town.

Read full article

Club News

The same club with a different feeling

13 Hours ago

Plenty of players have come and gone at Ewood Park since Elliott Bennett's arrival in East Lancashire back in January 2016.

Read full article

Club News

Let's continue picking up the points

28 January 2021

Read full article

