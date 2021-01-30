Skip to site footer
Important to build on Boro win

Sam Gallagher wants the momentum to continue against Luton Town later on today

7 Hours ago

Sam looking to build on Boro win

Sam Gallagher is hoping to continue his good recent goalscoring record against Saturday's opponents Luton town, with the striker keen to play his part in helping Rovers build on the momentum gained from recent results.

